People were shocked to hear that Omarosa Manigault-Newman was headed to the “Celebrity Big Brother” house after leaving the White House. The show just premiered and she already is spilling some of the tea about what happened there. In a clip, fans of the show watched as Ross Matthews talks with her about why she decided to work for President Donald Trump.
Newman talked about Trump’s tweets and mentioned that it “haunted” her. Whenever she went to try and speak to him about it Trump’s people wouldn’t let her talk to him and attacked her. She said, “This is not my circus, not my monkey,” and kept saying how bad it is.
She even told Matthews that she fears for this country under Trump. Newman then began crying and explained that she wanted to help, but that didn’t end up happening. Guess we will have to tune into “Celebrity Big Brother” more often.
RELATED: Omarosa Returns To Reality TV
RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Soaks Up His Tea On Omarosa From Wendy Williams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Omarosa Has A New Gig
The Latest:
- Omarosa Gives Ominous Comments About The Trump Administration On “Celebrity Big Brother” [VIDEO]
- Black Lives Matter Leader Dies After Being Shot In New Orleans
- Teacher Surprises Student By Wearing Similar Hairstyle [VIDEO]
- Rickey Smiley Cracks Up Telling Story About His Stepdad Falling Off His Boat [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Amanda Seales Felt It Was Her Responsibility To Address Caitlyn Jenner [VIDEO]
- Why Kris Jenner Banned The Kardashian Family From Ever Appearing On “The Wendy Williams Show”
- Lonzo Ball Expecting A Baby
- How Cardi B Got Herself Caught Up In Gang Beef [EXCLUSIVE]
- T-Pain Told His Side Of The Quincy Jones Tribute Album Story [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Kylie Jenner Broke Girl Code To Get With Travis Scott [EXCLUSIVE]