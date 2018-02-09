News
Home > News

Fans Stabbed While Attending Eagles Championship Parade

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 1 hour ago
79 reads
Leave a comment
Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles Victory Parade

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

The Eagles won the Super Bowl and recently fans celebrated in Philadelphia at the parade. It was supposed to be a great day, but Bleacher Report confirmed that two people were stabbed and an officer was assaulted. Over 700,000 people attended the event and extra police officers were out that day.

Commissioner Richard Ross mentioned that the stabbing victims survived and two people have been arrested in connection with the crime. During the parade four police vehicles were also damaged. Ross said, “I walked from the Art Museum all the way down to the stadium and back. And there were nothing but people everywhere.”

RELATED: How Meek Mill Celebrated The Philadelphia Eagles Winning The Super Bowl

RELATED: Super Bowl Celebration On Broad Street [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Why Kevin Hart Doesn’t Need To Apologize For His Drunken Super Bowl Appearance [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Views From The Philadelphia Eagles 2018 Super Bowl Parade Celebration

21 photos Launch gallery

Views From The Philadelphia Eagles 2018 Super Bowl Parade Celebration

Continue reading Fans Stabbed While Attending Eagles Championship Parade

Views From The Philadelphia Eagles 2018 Super Bowl Parade Celebration

parade , philadelphia eagles

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show