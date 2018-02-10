Xscape Changes Name And Land New Recording Deal Without Kandi

Xscape just finished up their “The Great Xscape Tour” and they are ready for more. Madame Noire reported that not only did the group change their name to Xscap3, but they just signed a deal with Creative Artists Agency. Kandi Burruss won’t be signing with the group, but she has other things to focus on such as her brand and doing “Chicago” on Broadway.
Tameka “Tiny” Harris, La Tocha Scott and Tamika Scott will release their album “Here For It,” which will be released on March 3rd. The album will come out through their record label XSCAP3 Entertainment. Burruss decided not to make another album because she felt it would hurt their legacy so the other ladies have decided to move forward.
The group will tour more this summer and Burruss will join them for a couple of dates. We can’t wait to hear the new music from the ladies and fans are excited about it to. Congratulations Xscap3!
