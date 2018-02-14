Why Kris Jenner Shouldn’t Call Out Scott Disick For Dating Sofia Richie [VIDEO]

Scott Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie made headlines after people found out the two were dating. Disick is 34 and Richie is only 19. In an upcoming episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,”Kris Jenner confronts Disick about his new girlfriend.

Follow @TheRSMS

She asked, “Are you dating one person? Are you going steady?” He says, “I guess that’s what the kids are calling it.” Jenner then responds with, “Is it Sofia? Wait, so how old is she? Because I really don’t know. Is she Kylie’s age? 20?” Then Jenner begins to reflect on her relationship with Robert Kardashian.

She revealed that her late husband was 12 years older than her when they began dating him. Jenner was only 17 at the time and Disck said, “You were underage, she’s not.” Looks like Jenner can’t say much about who he’s dating.

RELATED: Why Kris Jenner Banned The Kardashian Family From Ever Appearing On “The Wendy Williams Show”

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Is Pregnant So Twitter Hands Kris Jenner The Jokes

RELATED: Quincy Jones Spills The Tea About Dating Ivanka Trump

The Latest: