Drake Donates Money And Buys Gifts For Homeless Shelter [VIDEO]

This week Drake has managed to put a smile on so many faces. He surprised Miami High School by filming his “God’s Plan” video at it and then donated $25,000 to the school. Next the rapper went and purchased $50,000 of groceries to some strangers that live in Miami Beach. Then he popped up at the University of Miami to give a student $50,000 towards her tuition.

Follow @TheRSMS

.@Drake presented a mound of gifts to the women and children of @LotusHouse1 followed by a donation of $50,000! #Drake #Miami pic.twitter.com/OelEFe7zcB — Schwartz Media PR (@SchwartzMedia) February 7, 2018

In a video posted on Twitter, Drake presented a check of $50,000 to Lotus Village. Reports state that it’s the only homeless shelter for women and children. Not only did he have a check, but came over with toys, games and Target gift cards. The reaction on their faces was priceless and we hope more rappers can give like Drake is doing now.

RELATED: Why Drake Went Back To High School [VIDEO]

RELATED: Drake Threatens To Beat Up Fan If He Didn’t Stop Harassing A Woman [VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Drake Has Been Moving Silently Lately [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: