Black Tony Says He’s Been Set Up & He Needs Animal Control [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony says he’s been set up by his girl, because she found out he’s been cheating on her! So she locked him in a room with his arch nemesis of animals: squirrels! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

