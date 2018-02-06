Black Tony Needs A Doctor After A Back Rub With Fake Cologne [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony says everything’s fine after the big brawl that went down at his house during the Super Bowl. He says he can’t get to work this morning, however, because he met a woman the night before who gave him a sensual rub down with oil and cologne- except the cologne was fake, and now his back is breaking out. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.“

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

