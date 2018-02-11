Church Announcements: New Seating Policy For Black History Month [EXCLUSIVE]

In this Church Announcements, Bernice Jenkins reveals a new seating policy for the congregation. Since it’s black history month, the church is making greater strides to honor its people! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

February 7: This Day in Black History 16 photos Launch gallery February 7: This Day in Black History 1. Whitney Houston 1 of 16 2. Eubie Blake 2 of 16 3. Carter G. Woodson 3 of 16 4. Earl King 4 of 16 5. King Curtis 5 of 16 6. Muhammad Ali 6 of 16 7. Chris Rock 7 of 16 8. Essence Atkins 8 of 16 9. Barry White's Love Unlimited Orchestra 9 of 16 10. Blazing Saddles 10 of 16 11. Kool & the Gang: 'Celebration' - number 1 song 11 of 16 12. Michael Jackson - Thriller 12 of 16 13. Debi Thomas 13 of 16 14. Little Richard 14 of 16 15. Dr. Dre 15 of 16 16. Civil Rights Leader Patricia Stephens Due 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading February 7: This Day in Black History February 7: This Day in Black History Black History Month originated in 1926, founded by Carter G. Woodson and was created to celebrate achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.