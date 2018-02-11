Church Announcements
Home > Church Announcements

Church Announcements: New Seating Policy For Black History Month [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley

Posted 4 hours ago
38 reads
Leave a comment

In this Church Announcements, Bernice Jenkins reveals a new seating policy for the congregation. Since it’s black history month, the church is making greater strides to honor its people! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Church Announcements: How Illiteracy Killed 94-Year-Old Deacon [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Church Announcements: Member’s Grandson Tried To Snort A Whole Snowstorm [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Church Announcements: Why Security Might Be Needed At The Next Usher Board Meeting [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

February 7: This Day in Black History

16 photos Launch gallery

February 7: This Day in Black History

Continue reading February 7: This Day in Black History

February 7: This Day in Black History

Black History Month originated in 1926, founded by Carter G. Woodson and was created to celebrate achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

Bernice Jenkins , church announcements

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show