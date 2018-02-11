38 reads Leave a comment
In this Church Announcements, Bernice Jenkins reveals a new seating policy for the congregation. Since it’s black history month, the church is making greater strides to honor its people! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Church Announcements: How Illiteracy Killed 94-Year-Old Deacon [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Church Announcements: Member’s Grandson Tried To Snort A Whole Snowstorm [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Church Announcements: Why Security Might Be Needed At The Next Usher Board Meeting [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Church Announcements: New Seating Policy For Black History Month [EXCLUSIVE]
- Woman Thinks She’s Married To Tyler Perry Although They’ve Never Met [VIDEO]
- Petition Calls For Marvel Studios To Give 25% Of “Black Panther” Profits To The Black Community
- Stacey Dash Considering Running For Congress
- Xscape Changes Name And Land New Recording Deal Without Kandi
- Why Janet Jackson Didn’t Play Lena Horne In A Biopic
- Headkrack & Rickey Smiley Talk About The Best Pranks They Pulled Off In School [EXCLUSIVE]
- Idris Elba Is Officially Engaged! [VIDEO]
- Oprah’s Response When Asked About Quincy Jones’ Shocking Interview [VIDEO]
- Why Kelis Is Asking For More Child Support Money From Nas
February 7: This Day in Black History
16 photos Launch gallery
February 7: This Day in Black History
1. Whitney Houston1 of 16
2. Eubie Blake2 of 16
3. Carter G. Woodson3 of 16
4. Earl King4 of 16
5. King Curtis5 of 16
6. Muhammad Ali6 of 16
7. Chris Rock7 of 16
8. Essence Atkins8 of 16
9. Barry White's Love Unlimited Orchestra9 of 16
10. Blazing Saddles10 of 16
11. Kool & the Gang: 'Celebration' - number 1 song11 of 16
12. Michael Jackson - Thriller12 of 16
13. Debi Thomas13 of 16
14. Little Richard14 of 16
15. Dr. Dre15 of 16
16. Civil Rights Leader Patricia Stephens Due16 of 16
comments – Add Yours