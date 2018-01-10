Church Announcements
Why Security Might Be Needed At The Next Usher Board Meeting [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Bernice Jenkins is back and she has the Church Announcements for the week. She was sad to report that one of the deacons got put out his house because he spent all his money on Powerball tickets. He thought Jesus was telling him he was going to win, but really he passed out drunk and his brother was talking from the other room.

Bernice also announced that security might be needed at the next usher board meeting because two of the young ladies got into a fight. One usher talked about the other ushers stinky grandson. Bernice mentioned that no one wants to hold him in church because he is so smelly.

