Kevin Hart’s Animated Series “Lil Kev” Picked Up By FOX

Is there anything Kevin Hart can’t do? The comedian and actor just added something else to his resume and he’s pretty excited about it. According to The Black Loop, Hart announced that FOX will carry his show “Lil Kev.”
Hart said on Instagram, “I refuse to stop people….I have more goals that need to be checked off of my list….a major animation series based off of my life is one of those goals. I have my foot on the gas damn it….I am determined to achieve as much greatness as possible. Major thank you to fox for supporting and believing in my vision. #HartBeatProductions#ComedicRockStarShit #HustleHart#Motivation #Focused.”
The show will be about his childhood and his funny family. The president of entertainment at FOX, Michael Thorn said, “I really want a new animated series, that’s a huge priority. It’s a such a strong part of our brand. I think what many people think of Fox is they think of our animated shows, and it would be great to add another original animated series to go with the three series we have on right now, The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers. (Primetime animation) is so specific to Fox, we’re the only ones who do it in broadcast, and I think we should continue to own that space.” Congratulations to Kevin Hart and we can’t wait to see this animated series.
