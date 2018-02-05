Entertainment News
Kevin Hart Was The Highlight Of The Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Win [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Kevin Hart, a native of Philadelphia, was the highlight of the Eagles win against the New England Patriots. Obviously overjoyed by the unexpected win, Kevin got super drunk and not only dropped the F-bomb on national TV, but got denied entry by security before doing so.

Check out the videos below.

 

 

