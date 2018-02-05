Entertainment News
Why Kevin Hart Had To Excuse Himself From A TV Interview [VIDEO]

Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots

Last night Eagles fans everywhere celebrated winning the Super Bowl. Kevin Hart began trending on social media after he got shut down by security for trying to go on stage with the team. According to the Huffington Post, the comedian did an interview with the NFL Network and slipped up by cursing on air.

While Hart was talking about how proud he was he said, “This is an example of what we can do, we gave a f*ck. I’m out.” The comedian immediately dismissed himself off the stage and began laughing. Hart admitted that he had been celebrating and drinking all day before the game even started.

The comedian is a Philly native and also said, “I’m on cloud nine.” He was so excited for the Eagles and couldn’t control it. Congratulations to the Eagles and all of their fans.

