Is Hip-Hop’s Dream Super Bowl Halftime Show Gaining Popularity? [EXCLUSIVE]

After a lukewarm (at best) reception to this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, people are calling for the next one to be done right. Especially because next year’s game is set in Atlanta, a city whose music history is rich with both hip-hop and R&B acts that will bring the house down.

The chatter around the subject was already moderate, but then, Bruno Mars hopped onto Twitter and said it straight up to the NFL. Could we really make this happen?! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

