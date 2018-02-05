Why It’s Hard To Hate Justin Timberlake After His Halftime Show [EXCLUSIVE]

The Super Bowl is on the forefront of everyone’s mind today, whether you were in it for the football itself, or the culture around it. Justin Timberlake‘s controversial halftime performance turned out to be pretty great- even the Prince tribute that struck up some debate in the days leading up to it.

When the Prince tribute started, it was absolutely beautiful. Even the people who went into the show wanting to hate JT were hard-pressed to feel that way afterwards. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Janet Jackson Shouldn’t Join Justin Timberlake At The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Does “The Carlton” With Stephen Curry & Alfonso Ribeiro [VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Amara La Negra Should Open For Justin Timberlake At The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

All The Hip-Hop Moments At The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards 89 photos Launch gallery All The Hip-Hop Moments At The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards 1. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW 1 of 89 2. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Roaming Show 2 of 89 3. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Roaming Show 3 of 89 4. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 4 of 89 5. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 5 of 89 6. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 6 of 89 7. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 7 of 89 8. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 8 of 89 9. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 9 of 89 10. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 10 of 89 11. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 11 of 89 12. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 12 of 89 13. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 13 of 89 14. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 14 of 89 15. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 15 of 89 16. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 16 of 89 17. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 17 of 89 18. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Roaming Show 18 of 89 19. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Roaming Show 19 of 89 20. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW 20 of 89 21. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW 21 of 89 22. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW 22 of 89 23. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 23 of 89 24. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 24 of 89 25. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 25 of 89 26. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Roaming Show 26 of 89 27. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 27 of 89 28. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 28 of 89 29. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Roaming Show 29 of 89 30. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Roaming Show 30 of 89 31. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Roaming Show 31 of 89 32. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 32 of 89 33. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 33 of 89 34. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 34 of 89 35. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 35 of 89 36. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 36 of 89 37. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 37 of 89 38. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 38 of 89 39. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 39 of 89 40. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 40 of 89 41. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 41 of 89 42. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 42 of 89 43. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 43 of 89 44. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 44 of 89 45. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 45 of 89 46. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 46 of 89 47. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 47 of 89 48. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 48 of 89 49. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 49 of 89 50. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 50 of 89 51. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 51 of 89 52. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 52 of 89 53. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 53 of 89 54. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Roaming Show 54 of 89 55. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 55 of 89 56. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Roaming Show 56 of 89 57. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 57 of 89 58. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 58 of 89 59. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 59 of 89 60. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 60 of 89 61. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 61 of 89 62. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW 62 of 89 63. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 63 of 89 64. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 64 of 89 65. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 65 of 89 66. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 66 of 89 67. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 67 of 89 68. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 68 of 89 69. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW 69 of 89 70. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW 70 of 89 71. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW 71 of 89 72. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 72 of 89 73. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW 73 of 89 74. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 74 of 89 75. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 75 of 89 76. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 76 of 89 77. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 77 of 89 78. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 78 of 89 79. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 79 of 89 80. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 80 of 89 81. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW 81 of 89 82. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW 82 of 89 83. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 83 of 89 84. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 84 of 89 85. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 85 of 89 86. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 86 of 89 87. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 87 of 89 88. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Backstage 88 of 89 89. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 89 of 89 Skip ad Continue reading Why It’s Hard To Hate Justin Timberlake After His Halftime Show [EXCLUSIVE] All The Hip-Hop Moments At The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards