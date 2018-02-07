Sports
Carson Wentz Proposes To His Girlfriend [PHOTO]

NFL: OCT 29 49ers at Eagles

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

It looks like Carson Wentz is having a great week. First he wins the Super Bowl and now he’s engaged. According to TMZ, the Eagles QB popped the question while the two were on a candlelit rooftop.

 

His girlfriend, Maddie Oberg said, “yes” and is so happy about the engagement. Wentz said, “And now Maddie and I both got us a ring 💍😎 can’t wait to marry my best friend! God is doing some amazing things and I can’t thank him enough!” The happy couple have been dating since 2017 and we are so happy for them.

The Super Bowl LII was historic with the Philadelphia Eagles winning 41-33. While football was the focus, #TeamBeautiful was all about the fashion. We rounded up all the looks from Super Bowl weekend. Click through our gallery and tell us your favorite!  

 

