Carson Wentz Proposes To His Girlfriend [PHOTO]

It looks like Carson Wentz is having a great week. First he wins the Super Bowl and now he’s engaged. According to TMZ, the Eagles QB popped the question while the two were on a candlelit rooftop.
His girlfriend, Maddie Oberg said, “yes” and is so happy about the engagement. Wentz said, “And now Maddie and I both got us a ring 💍😎 can’t wait to marry my best friend! God is doing some amazing things and I can’t thank him enough!” The happy couple have been dating since 2017 and we are so happy for them.
RELATED: Quarterback Carson Wentz Trusts God Has Plans After Being Injured
RELATED: Philadephia Eagles Players Plan On Skipping White House Visit
RELATED: Kevin Hart Was The Highlight Of The Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Win [VIDEO]
