Philadephia Eagles Players Plan On Skipping White House Visit

The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl 52 in such stunning fashion that many are wondering if the Tom Brady era has finally come to an end.

But with victory comes Philly’s first Super Bowl parade and the usual visit to the White House, right? Wrong. The World Champs aren’t sure about visiting 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue if President Donald Trump is in charge. So far, Torrey Smith, Chris Long, and Malcolm Jenkins have already said that they will not attend the Eagles’ post-Super Bowl White House visit. Monday morning, Jenkins spoke to CNN about the historic win and if he’d step foot in Trump’s home.

“I personally do not anticipate attending that,” he said. When asked if he had a message for Trump he said no and added, “My message has been clear all year. I’m about, you know, creating positive change in the communities that I come from, whether it be Philadelphia, New Jersey, Ohio, Louisiana, or this entire country.”

Jenkins has been a strong voice in the football community when it comes to social justice issues and even started The Players Coalition with Anquan Boldin, which held meetings with commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss how the NFL can better understand underserved communities.

Chris Long has been vocal about his feelings about Trump all season, and when asked in January if he’d attend the White House visit if the Eagles won the Super Bowl, he said “No, I’m not going to the White House. Are you kidding me?”

Long has also put his money where his mouth is; he donated his entire $1 million salary this season to educational charities. Through The Chris Long Foundation, he will donate the money to organizations in the three cities he’s played in during his career—Philly, Boston, and St. Louis.

“In my 10th year, I want to celebrate the awesome opportunity I’ve had to play football by giving back to the communities that have given me that gift. Educational opportunity and equity are the best gateway to a better tomorrow for everyone in America,” Long said in a statement in October.

The rest of the players on the roster haven’t yet announced if they will attend the White House ceremony.

