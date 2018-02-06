DJ Khaled Fiancee’s Brother Murdered

We are keeping DJ Khaled’s fiancee’s family in our prayers. Nicole Tuck, his fiancée found out her younger brother, Jonathan was murdered after being shot in the face in a Bronx apartment. According to TMZ, he was murdered after an alleged drug deal that some think went bad.

Follow @TheRSMS

After being shot he was rushed to the hospital, but didn’t make it. Police already took one man in for questioning about the incident. We normally see Nicole on Instagram or the red carpet with DJ Khaled and their son, Asahd.

RELATED: DJ Khaled Burns Calories With His Family [VIDEO]

RELATED: DJ Khaled Is Weight Watchers’ New Ambassador

RELATED: DJ Khaled’s Star Studded Birthday Party That Took Lit To Another Level [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

The Latest: