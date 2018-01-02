DJ Khaled Is Weight Watchers’ New Ambassador

DJ Khaled can add ambassador to his resume. The Wild Thoughts producer is Weight Watchers’ new “WW Freestyle” social media ambassador, which means he will document his weight loss journey on his social media platforms. And it has been a lucrative deal for both parties. According to CNBC, Weight Watchers stock rose six percent since the announcement.

“By capturing and sharing his process, he will enliven and inspire his community, showing that it’s possible to integrate healthy habits into your life,” Weight Watchers President and CEO Mindy Grossman said in a release.

Oprah, who owns 9.87 percent stock in the company, was the first ambassador in the “WW Freestyle” program when it launched last month.

We’re already subscribed to all of DJ Khaled’s social media accounts, so we’ll be watching his journey with the rest of his fans.

