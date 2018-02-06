Things Black Moms Say [VIDEO]

When you were younger did your mother ever use famous lines like, “I’ll knock the taste out your mouth?” In a clip from BuzzFeed Cocoa Butter, they have several mothers dishing out the best lines they tell their kids. Whether children are acting bad, want a special treat or just trying to hang out with their friends these lines can be used for a lot of different situations.

The video titled “ 24 Things Every Black Mom Has Said” has gotten over 5 million views and 100,000 shares. In the comments section people talk about how their parents said these different phrases to them all the time. Watch the video and let us know which lines your parents used growing up.

