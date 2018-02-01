Rasheeda Stands By Kirk Frost’s Side Days After His Mother Passes

We’ve watched Rasheeda and Kirk Frost go through so much in their relationship. She truly cares for Kirk and has proven that time and time again. According to VH1, Rasheeda had a get together so that Kirk could celebrate his birthday just days after his mother passed.

The couple might be separated, but didn’t want his special day to go past. She gathered family and friends to support him during this time and he was thankful. Rasheeda wrote on Instagram, “Trying to make this an amazing birthday for @frost117 he didn’t want to celebrate but it’s important to be around family & friends during this time. His mom wouldn’t of wanted it any other way so Happy Birthday Kirk we love you❤🎂🎊🎉.”

Kirk also shared a special message at the party before blowing out his candles to his mother. He said, “I’m very thankful & I really appreciate everyone I didn’t feel like celebrating my birthday cause I felt like why celebrate when I just lost my mother but my family coming together for me at this time made me realize that we have to keep going no matter what. Mom I miss you & love you so much & i wish you were here or just calling me at 7am saying happy birthday 😘😘👼.” We will continue to keep his family in our prayers.

