Big Boi Lands Role In “Superfly” Remake

A couple months ago it was announced that “Superfly” would be remade. According to VIBE, Trevor Jackson from “Grown-ish,” Jason Mitchell from “Straight Outta Compton” and rapper, Big Boi will be in the film. Director X is set to bring back the cult classic like we’ve never seen before.

Follow @TheRSMS

Future will produce the soundtrack for “Superfly” alongside Joel Silver and several other big names. The film is currently being filmed in Atlanta and fans are pretty excited about it. Big Boi will add this film to his resume, but has also landed roles in “The Quad,” “Star” and more. The film is set to be released on June 15th of this year.

RELATED: Andrè 3000 On Why Big Boi Is The Best Outkast Rapper

RELATED: Big Boi Gives The Perfect Response To When Fans Can Expect A New Outkast Album

RELATED: Why All Liam Neeson Movies Look The Same [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: