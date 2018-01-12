Hip-Hop Spot
Why All Liam Neeson Movies Look The Same [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack during Hip Hop Spot spoke about Rick Ross’s restaurant Wing Stop being robbed. The young man is a rapper and wanted to grab his attention. He might go to jail, but Headkrack would like for Rick Ross to listen to at least one of his songs.

Liam Neeson’s movie “The Commuter” is out this weekend and a lot of people believe all his movies look the same. In this movie he isn’t saving his family, but trying to find out who the killer on the train is. Even though all his movies seem the same, we love them.

