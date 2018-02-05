Rock-T's Joke Of The Day
Home > Rock-T's Joke Of The Day

Joke Of The Day: Why Do We Tell Actors To “Break A Leg?” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rock-T

Posted 1 hour ago
10 reads
Leave a comment

For today’s joke, Rock-T asks, “why do we tell actors to ‘break a leg’?” Check out the audio player above to hear more in this exclusive funny clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Joke Of The Day: A Nosy Pepper [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Joke Of The Day: The Adopted Child [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Joke Of The Day: Rock-T’s New Word [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

 

February 5: This Day in Black History

20 photos Launch gallery

February 5: This Day in Black History

Continue reading February 5: This Day in Black History

February 5: This Day in Black History

Black History Month originated in 1926, founded by Carter G. Woodson and was created to celebrate achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

joke of the day , Rock-T

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show