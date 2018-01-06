Rock-T's Joke Of The Day
Home > Rock-T's Joke Of The Day

Joke Of The Day: The Adopted Child [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
11 reads
Leave a comment

In this Joke of the Day, Rock-T tells a story about a child who found out he was adopted. Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Joke Of The Day: Rock-T’s New Word [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Is Sick Of Special K’s “Uranus” Jokes [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Joke Of The Day: A Conversation Between Husband & Wife [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 5

Best Moments On "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 [PHOTOS]

35 photos Launch gallery

Best Moments On "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Joke Of The Day: The Adopted Child [EXCLUSIVE]

Best Moments On "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 [PHOTOS]

joke of the day , Rock-T

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show