1.47K reads Leave a comment
Last year, Nicki Minaj‘s brother, Jelani Marai was found guilty of sexually assaulting a child. For so long he denied the allegations and now is facing 25 years to life in prison. According to Rolling Out, a video of Marai being allegedly attacked surfaced on the internet.
The video was being live streamed from the Nassau County Jail in New York where he is serving his time. In the video you can see someone being jumped by inmates and no one trying to break it up. We will keep you posted on this story.
RELATED: Nicki Minaj’s Brother Found Guilty Of Child Rape
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Nicki Minaj & Nas Were Never Going To Work [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Coco Says She Helped Pave The Way For Thick Girls Like Nicki Minaj
The Latest:
- How Kylie Jenner Allegedly Stole The Super Bowl’s Shine [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why T.I. Clapped Back At Raven-Symonè
- Why It’s Hard To Hate Justin Timberlake After His Halftime Show [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Will Smith Helped Philly Win The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE]
- Nicki Minaj’s Brother Allegedly Attacked By Fellow Inmates In Prison [VIDEO]
- Facebook Group Shut Down After Trying To Target “Black Panther”
- Cardi B Has Perfect Response To People Asking If She’s Pregnant
- Indianapolis Colts Player Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver
- Everyone’s Talking About These Super Bowl Commercials [VIDEOS]
- Kevin Hart Was The Highlight Of The Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Win [VIDEO]
Star Transformation: Nicki Minaj
9 photos Launch gallery
Star Transformation: Nicki Minaj
1. BET Awards ’10 – Show1 of 9
2. BET Awards ’10 – Show2 of 9
3. 2010 American Music Awards – Red Carpet3 of 9
4. Rapper Nicki Minaj arrives for the 53rd4 of 9
5. Lil Wayne In Concert – Los Angeles, California5 of 9
6. Samsung Infuse 4G Launch Event Featuring Nicki Minaj – Arrivals6 of 9
7. 2011 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals7 of 9
8. 2011 MTV Video Music Awards – Press Room8 of 9
9. Oscar De La Renta – Front Row – Spring 2012 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week9 of 9
comments – Add Yours