Nicki Minaj’s Brother Found Guilty Of Child Rape

Nicki Minaj’s brother Jelani Maraj has been found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child, TMZ reports.
The brother of #rapper #NickiMinaj has been convicted of predatory sexual assault after being charged with repeatedly raping an 11-year-old girl at his Long Island home. Jurors delivered their verdict Thursday in #JelaniMaraj's trial. The charges carry the potential for 25 years to life in prison. Maraj is 38. His lawyer says he will appeal. The girl is now 14. She testified she was repeatedly assaulted over eight months in 2015 at Maraj's home in Baldwin. Prosecutors say DNA evidence supports the allegations. The girl's younger brother testified that he witnessed one assault. Maraj's lawyers said the rape allegations were concocted by the girl's mother as part of a scheme to get Nicki #Minaj to pay $25 million in hush money.
Maraj’s former step daughter, now 13, took the stand to testify against Maraj, who she said raped her on numerous occasions. The young victim detailed their sexual encounters, saying Maraj even instructed her on how to make anal sex less painful.
“He used lubricant and told me to breathe properly and not to clench so it wouldn’t hurt so much,” she said. “It hurt. I told him to stop and tried to push him away.”
According to the unnamed victim, the abuse began in 2015 at their then Long Island home.
“It was a Saturday morning,” she described. “I had went to him to go say ‘Good morning.’ I had hugged him as usual. I went to go lie next to him as I usually do. When I did that, he told me to go close the door. He told me to take off my pants. Then he told me to come under the covers with him and he started caressing me.”
She said Maraj threatened to take her away from her family if she told anyone. Her younger brother, who was eight at the time, caught Maraj in the act, but she begged him not to tell out of fear they would be “sent away.”
Maraj faces 25 years to life in prison. He will be sentenced on December 14. Despite previous reports, Nicki Minaj did not take the stand during the trial.
