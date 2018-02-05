Facebook Group Shut Down After Trying To Target “Black Panther”

“Black Panther” comes out in theaters soon and it looks like people are trying to cause controversy around the movie already. According to The Root, a Facebook group, “Down-With-Disneys-Treatment-of-Franchises-and-its-Fanboys” was recently deactivated after they were trying to give the film a bad review on Rotten Tomatoes. The group created an event last week and began stirring up negative reviews.

The event was called “Give Black Panther a Rotten Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes.” Over 3,700 people participated and tried to give the film bad scores as well as write negative comments. After this happened Rotton Tomatoes immediately issued a statement.

They said, “We at Rotten Tomatoes are proud to have become a platform for passionate fans to debate and discuss entertainment and we take that responsibility seriously. While we respect our fans’ diverse opinions, we do not condone hate speech. Our team of security, network and social experts continue to closely monitor our platforms and any users who engage in such activities will be blocked from our site and their comments removed as quickly as possible.” “Black Panther” is expected to be one of Marvel’s highest grossing films.

