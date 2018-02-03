Chadwick Boseman On Seeing KKK Rallies In The Walmart Parking Lot While Filming “Black Panther”

Chadwick Boseman is in the popular Marvel film “Black Panther” that comes out on February 16th. While filming he would go visit his family in South Carolina. According to Essence, during some of those trips he saw the Ku Klux Klan holding rallies at Walmart.

Boseman said, “When I was shooting Black Panther in Atlanta, I used to drive back on off-days to go see my family in Anderson. It’s about two hours. And I would see the Klan holding rallies in a Walmart car park.” He mentioned, “So it’s like we’re going forwards and backwards at the same time. People don’t want to experience change, they just want to wake up and it’s different. But this — shooting Black Panther and then driving past the Klan —that’s what change feels like.”

Boseman also talked about first hand when he experienced racism in Anderson. He said, “I know what it’s like to be a kid at an ice-cream shop when some little white kid calls you ‘n****r‘, but your parents tell you to calm down because they know it could blow up. We even had trucks try to run us off the road.” “Black Panther” is expected to make close to $150 million during its opening weekend.

