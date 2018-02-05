Cardi B Has Perfect Response To People Asking If She’s Pregnant

Cardi B has been very successful this last year and from the looks of it will continue to rise to the top. According to Complex, a fan of Cardi B asked a question to her implying that she might be pregnant. This isn’t the first time the rapper has had rumors like that surrounding her.

“let me fat in peace” lmfaoo

i love Cardi B pic.twitter.com/ePTr7CVt2l — pxfitness® (@tbrownmedia) February 3, 2018

The fan said, “Is there maybe a Kylie Jenner secret that we need to know?” She used the Jenner reference because this weekend everyone found out that she gave birth to a baby girl and was secretly pregnant. Cardi B immediately responded and said, “No bitch I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace.”

“Let me fat in peace” is what I want engraved on my tombstone. Cardi B is my soulmate. https://t.co/UP6XVK7bkU — Leeloo ∞ #ForYou (@Sasseeloo) February 4, 2018

May the words of Cardi B guide us through all the food we will take in on this Super Bowl Sunday “Let me fat in peace” — Travis Hancock (@TBoneWFNZ) February 4, 2018

Everyone that loves Cardi B knows she has amazing one liners and this just gave us life. Fans wrote back on Twitter how they want that exact quote on their tombstone and appreciated her being real. Don’t let anyone take your joy Cardi B.

