Cardi B Has Perfect Response To People Asking If She's Pregnant

Posted 3 hours ago
2018 Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Celebration

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

Cardi B has been very successful this last year and from the looks of it will continue to rise to the top. According to Complex, a fan of Cardi B asked a question to her implying that she might be pregnant. This isn’t the first time the rapper has had rumors like that surrounding her.

The fan said, “Is there maybe a Kylie Jenner secret that we need to know?” She used the Jenner reference because this weekend everyone found out that she gave birth to a baby girl and was secretly pregnant.  Cardi B immediately responded and said, “No bitch I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace.”

Everyone that loves Cardi B knows she has amazing one liners and this just gave us life. Fans wrote back on Twitter how they want that exact quote on their tombstone and appreciated her being real. Don’t let anyone take your joy Cardi B.

Bodak Birthday Bash: The Rise of Cardi B

Bodak Birthday Bash: The Rise of Cardi B

Bodak Birthday Bash: The Rise of Cardi B

Happy Birthday, Cardi! While we love bumping “Bodak Yellow” every chance we get, we’ve been following our girl since her days on Instagram. Check out how much the queen has grown and flourished with this trip down memory lane.

