Bruno Mars & Cardi B Are Going On Tour Together

Bruno and Cardi are bringing the 90s to a few cities very soon.

Posted 2 hours ago
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Bruno Mars and Cardi B are capitalizing on success from their collaboration and bringing it to the people.

After scoring the three biggest prizes at the Grammys this year, Bruno announced yesterday that he’s up for another round of shows.

A Bruno Mars show is always a good time, but just a few moments later, he hit us with the news that Cardi B would be joining him!

Mhhhhhhmmm🤔🤔🤔That sounds like a great idea @brunomars ?

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Bruno had such a great time performing with Cardi at the Grammys that he had to bring her along. Their collaboration on the Finesse remix has been a huge hit, and fans are loving the 90s aesthetic. As such, it was only right that their short tour be sponsored by Cross Colours.

Bruno and Cardi will be dripping finesse all over the U.S. and Canada for 12 shows. Check out a full list of their stops below!

The Finale. 🍾🥂 #24kmagicworldtour

A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on

