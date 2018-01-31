Cardi B is adding another job to her resume. The reality star turned rapper just landed a Super Bowl commercial for Amazon. According to XXL, the commercial will be aired during the big game and we are so happy for Cardi B.
In the commercial it begins with “Alexa” coughing and not being able to respond when people ask her questions. One of the clips is of a young man asking for directions on how to make a grilled cheese and Chef Gordan Ramsay responds by yelling at him. In another scene a boy asked “How far is Mars?” Cardi says,”How am I supposed to know? I never been there! This guy wanna go to Mars! For what? [laughs] There’s not even oxygen there.”
She returns in another scene as a man asks Alexa to play country music, but her hit song “Bodak Yellow” continues to play. The commercial is funny, hip and it looks like Amazon found a way to make it memorable. We hope this isn’t the last time we see Cardi B in a commercial.
RELATED: Was Cardi B Too Ratchet On The Grammys Red Carpet? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: What Happened When Cardi B Met Missy Elliott [VIDEO]
RELATED: Waka Flocka Flame Has Some Marriage Advice For Cardi B And Offset
The Latest:
- Why H&M Plans To Close Select Stores
- Cardi B Shines In Amazon Super Bowl Commercial [VIDEO]
- Ayo & Teo On How Usher Helped Kick-Start Their Careers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And His Wife Killed In Tragic Car Accident
- Morgan Freeman Shows Off His Rapping Skills [VIDEO]
- Will Going Back To Jail Do Any Good For DMX? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rickey Smiley & Headkrack Get A Dance Lesson From Ayo & Teo [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Angela Rye On Whether Or Not Trump Will Ever Be Impeached [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Ne-Yo’s Wife Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTO]
- Da Brat Makes Gary With Da Tea Pop Off While Pouring Grammy Tea [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]