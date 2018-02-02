Bow Wow Opens Up About How He Let His Engagement To Ciara Fail [VIDEO]

Do you remember when Ciara and Bow Wow were engaged? The two had a popular song in 2005 titled “Like You” and it was around the time they were together in a relationship. Although they ended their relationship because he was allegedly cheating the two continue to be great friends.

According to BET, Bow Wow proposed to Ciara at one point and was sad when they called it off. He said, “You want commitment, most women want that. Those are things that I’ve tried in my life, I’ve tried twice. I was engaged to Ciara and I was engaged to Erica Mena.” Bow Wow also admitted that he messed up both relationships.

He often lives with regrets and said, “You know I let things in the past that I know was wrong affect my engagement. That’s what was eating me alive. Other than that, me and Erica would still be together. We would have never broken up. I didn’t know how to handle it. And I let it crumble. I let something get away that really shouldn’t even got away.” Bow Wow is happy with his life now and has no problem admitting his faults.

