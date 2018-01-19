RSMS Videos
Bow Wow On Enjoying Hanging Out With His 7-Year-Old Daughter [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Bow Wow and Reginae Carter came through to talk all things Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta! He explains why he’s not really dating at the moment and doesn’t expect to be any time soon. He shoots down a rumor about him dating Amber Rose, and the kinds of dating highlights he is leaving behind in 2017. He talks about his daughter, Shia, who is now 7 years old, and why he has been excited for her to reach this age.

Bow Wow also explains why his daughter probably wouldn’t be into a pet monkey, like Chris Brown‘s daughter. Plus, Reginae reveals the name of the new little sister who’s on her way! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from Dish Nation!

Watch Dish Nation and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Bow Wow , Reginae Carter

