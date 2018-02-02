Marcc Rose & Wavyy Jonez On The Little-Known Friendship Between Biggie & 2Pac [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Marcc Rose and Wavyy Jonez will be playing Tupac & Notorious B.I.G. on the February 27th episode of “Unsolved” on the USA network. The two actors came through to the morning show! Marcc talked about all of the research he did; speaking to Pac’s brother, Mopreme on set daily, reading the books 2Pac read and more. Wavyy also talks about the research he did on his favorite rapper, Biggie, for the role; talking with Biggie’s producer.

They also talk about the police who were fired or killed for making true and honest efforts to get to the bottom of the case. They also talk about how misguided it is to focus on the infamous East-coast-west-coast rap beef that was happening at the time. They talk about focusing on the friendship that occurred between Biggie and 2Pac for a time, which nobody talks about. They talk about including a water gun fight that Pac & Biggie actually had as promo for the show. Plus, Wavyy Jonez effortlessly delivers a fire freestyle! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Benjamin Crump Gives Us Theories Behind The Killing Of Tupac [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Surprising New Info About Her Friendship With Tupac [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Jamal Woolard On The Difference Between Biggie In “All Eyez On Me” vs. “Notorious” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Da Brat Opens Up About Hanging Out With Biggie The Night He Was Shot [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: