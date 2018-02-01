Front Page
How Michelle Obama Finally Addressed Infamous Awkward Trump Moment [EXCLUSIVE]

Michelle Obama made another appearance on Ellen DeGeneres‘ show, and addressed an awkward moment that occurred at the White House on Inauguration Day 2017. As the Obamas greeted the incoming President & First Lady, Melania Trump handed Michelle signature blue gift box from Tiffany’s.

A bit out of protocol, the exchange lead to a live, nationally-televised awkward moment. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

