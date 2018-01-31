Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And His Wife Killed In Tragic Car Accident

Ex-NBA player, Rasual Butler and his wife, singer Leah LaBelle were tragically killed after a tragic car accident. According to TMZ Sports, the Range Rover he was driving hit a parking meter, slammed into a wall and then the car flipped. Butler was drafted by the Miami Heat in 2002.

Follow @TheRSMS

He went on to play for several other teams in the NBA including the Wizards, Raptors and Pacers. Recently, he played for Ice Cube’s BIG3 League. Fans might remember his wife, LaBelle for appearing on the 3rd season of “American Idol.”

Butler is survived by his daughter, Raven Butler. Police are still investigating what caused this accident. We will keep their family in our prayers.

RELATED: Why People Are Giving Ayesha Curry The Side Eye For Comments About Being An “NBA Wife” [VIDEO]

RELATED: How L.A. Lakers Player Is Serving A Jail Sentence And Playing In The NBA

RELATED: NBA Player Lorenzen Wright’s Ex-Wife Charged With His Murder

The Latest: