Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And His Wife Killed In Tragic Car Accident

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

2017 NBA Awards

Ex-NBA player, Rasual Butler and his wife, singer Leah LaBelle were tragically killed after a tragic car accident. According to TMZ Sports, the Range Rover he was driving hit a parking meter, slammed into a wall and then the car flipped. Butler was drafted by the Miami Heat in 2002.

He went on to play for several other teams in the NBA including the Wizards, Raptors and Pacers. Recently, he played for Ice Cube’s BIG3 League. Fans might remember his wife, LaBelle for appearing on the 3rd season of “American Idol.”

Butler is survived by his daughter, Raven Butler. Police are still investigating what caused this accident. We will keep their family in our prayers.

