Da Brat Makes Gary With Da Tea Pop Off While Pouring Grammy Tea [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea was chatting about how he felt about the Grammys, when Da Brat walked by. Rather than poking her head in once and keeping it moving, she decided to get a response out of Gary instead. She threw something straight at his head, causing Gary to pop off pretty much immediately. Check out this exclusive video from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
