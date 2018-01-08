The Show
Home > The Show

Why Da Brat Was Making Fun Of Gary With Da Tea [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
50 reads
Leave a comment
Rickey Smiley and Da Brat

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary With Da Tea normally talks about people in their relationships, fashion mistakes and more, but today the joke was on him. Rickey Smiley stopped the show to go live and share with viewers that Da Brat sent him a note. The note talked about how Gary was “bustin” out of his shirt.

The camera panned over and showed Gary’s hole and everyone couldn’t stop laughing. Then Da Brat kept singing “I’m busting out.” Rickey couldn’t hold his laughter in and Headkrack mentioned that its like Gary is Incredible Hulk. It seems Gary doesn’t like when the joke is all about him, but the team doesn’t mind talking about him.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Alicia Keys Shouldn’t Be Blamed For Swizz Beatz’ Fraud [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is Gayle King Cheap Or Is This Make-Up Artist Out Of Line? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: What Omarosa Said To Gary With Da Tea After Leaving The White House [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Gary With Da Tea singing to Ed Lover

Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

73 photos Launch gallery

Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Why Da Brat Was Making Fun Of Gary With Da Tea [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

Da Brat , Gary With Da Tea , Shirt

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show