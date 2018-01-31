Dad And Daughter Share Beautiful Morning Routine That Will Make Your Day [VIDEO]

Fathers and daughters sometimes share an amazing bond. In a video posted on Facebook, one dad is instilling confidence in his daughter before they leave for the day. He places her on the sink and they both are looking into the mirror.

The father then begins to say statements to her daughter that she must repeat. He says, “I’m strong, I’m smart, I’m going to have a good day.” The little girl repeats it back and then the father says, “If I fall,” and she responds with, “I get back up.” It was so sweet to watch these two and we hope other parents do similar routines like this with their children.

