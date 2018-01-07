Father & Daughter Dance To Mary Mary [VIDEO]

If you don’t know Pop Vazquez then get to know him. He is not only a funny guy, but an amazing dad. Vazquez is known for his social media videos with his daughters in the car doing fun things.
One thing that followers know about him is that he loves Timberlands on his feet and his daughters right by his side. He has over 430,000 followers on Instagram and a lot of his videos have gone viral. Recently he posted a fun video playing Mary Mary “God In Me.”
He began to tell his daughter to dance with him. They did shoulder moves and everything in the car. Erica Campbell even commented on his post and said, “Yessss” and got excited about it. If you need something to brighten your day watch this video and let us know what you think!
