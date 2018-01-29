Black Tony Has To Battle Roaches To Escape Woman’s House [EXCLUSIVE]

24 reads Leave a comment
Black Tony was trapped in a woman’s house after she took her kids to school. He says, he was trying to get out to go home, but there were so many roaches he was afraid to try to get past them. He ends up battling them while screaming on the phone with Rickey Smiley. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
