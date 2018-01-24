Black Tony Sicced His Pit Bull On Jah Lion At The Club [EXCLUSIVE]

Jah Lion was DJing at a club in Atlanta over the weekend, and Black Tony thought it would be cool to pull up with eight people and demand to be let in. He claimed he was on Jah Lion’s guest list, but Black Tony has done this to Jah before, so he wasn’t having it. Afterwards, when Jah Lion was leaving the club, he says Black Tony used his pit bull and pulled a real dirty move on him! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Black Tony Says He's Selling A Piano From R. Kelly's House [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Says Jah Lion Promised Him "All Gucci Thursdays" [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: JahLion Sound Mix Gets "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Studio Lit! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
