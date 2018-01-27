Black Tony
Black Tony Says His Aunt Loved Rickey Smiley In “Hotel Rwanda” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony was in a great mood when he talked to Rickey Smiley this morning! He was on his way to work from his auntie’s house, and told Rickey that she loved his performance in “Hotel Rwanda.” The only problem is, that was Don Cheadle, not Rickey Smiley! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held on Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. This awards show is special because the actors’ peers choose each other for the awards! See the stars from Black-ish, This Is Us, Stranger Things, and more showing off their red carpet style. Which looks are your favorites? Tell us in the comment section.

