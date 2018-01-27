20 reads Leave a comment
Black Tony was in a great mood when he talked to Rickey Smiley this morning! He was on his way to work from his auntie’s house, and told Rickey that she loved his performance in “Hotel Rwanda.” The only problem is, that was Don Cheadle, not Rickey Smiley! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Black Tony Sicced His Pit Bull On Jah Lion At The Club [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Says He’s Selling A Piano From R. Kelly’s House [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Says Jah Lion Promised Him “All Gucci Thursdays” [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Black Tony Says His Aunt Loved Rickey Smiley In “Hotel Rwanda” [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Eva Marcille Moved On From Kevin McCall
- Why Wendy Williams Is Sick Of The #MeToo Movement [VIDEO]
- What Happened When Cardi B Met Missy Elliott [VIDEO]
- Suge Knight’s Former Lawyers Arrested
- Tamron Hall Is Back
- Ne-Yo & Wife Crystal Throw Charitable Party For Baby Gender Reveal
- Why Jemele Hill Is Leaving “SportsCenter”
- Juicy Explains How Fight Broke Out Between Dallas & Atlanta Little Women [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Jesse Williams Allegedly Dating Rihanna’s Creative Director
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
12 photos Launch gallery
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
1. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS1 of 12
2. DANIELLE BROOKS2 of 12
3. YARA SHAHIDI3 of 12
4. STERLING K. BROWN4 of 12
5. RYAN MICHELLE BATHE5 of 12
6. RYAN MICHELLE BATHE (L) AND STERLING K. BROWN (R)6 of 12
7. CALEB MCLAUGHLIN7 of 12
8. SAMIRA WILEY8 of 12
9. SAMIRA WILEY (L) AND LAUREN MORELLI (R)9 of 12
10. TANIKA RAY10 of 12
11. LAURA GOMEZ11 of 12
12. AMANDA WARREN12 of 12
comments – Add Yours