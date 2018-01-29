Why Lil Rel Howery Of “Get Out” Won’t Be At The Oscars [VIDEO]

Entertainment News
Why Lil Rel Howery Of "Get Out" Won't Be At The Oscars

Get Out” was one of the highest grossed films last year and received four nominations for this year’s Oscars. Lil Rel Howery of the film recently sat down with Jimmy Kimmel and talked to him about how he wasn’t invited. Kimmel was shocked and talked about how he made that movie really funny and that he would try to get him in since he’s the host.

Howery said, “Well, I thought I was. You know, we called today looking for my ticket. And they were like, ‘You’re not in the first group. So, the first tickets that they give out, I’m not on that list.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first set of tickets given out for the show are only for nominees. Next week they will allocate more tickets.

Howery even made a joke about how he watched last year’s show and said, “There was like 20 people on the stage. So they get extra tickets.” If Howery can’t get a ticket he will be attending Jay-Z’s Oscars screening and then his after party. We hope Howery gets his ticket.

