Why People Aren’t Celebrating The Golden Globe Nomination For “Get Out” [EXCLUSIVE]

Jordan Peele‘s smash hit psychological thriller, “Get Out” was nominated for a Golden Globe this year. While, of course, this is a good look, people are perplexed over the category the film is nominated in: “Best Comedy Or Musical.”

Such a label probably has to do with “Get Out” being billed as a satirical film, but being considered as a straight up comedy does not sit well with fans. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

