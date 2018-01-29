A video of a kid talking about him getting bullied for wearing Fila sneakers is going viral. The young man is sitting in the car and begins to talk about being made fun of because he wasn’t wearing popular sneakers. He told the kid that he was okay because he rather have knowledge and wisdom that can be used forever. The video has over 6.2 million views and 200,000 shares.
The young man also had a message for parents that buy their children name brand things to make them feel important. He spoke about how they are turning them into materialistic people and how it won’t help them in life. The best part was how he said in 20 years you won’t be able to fit the sneaker, but he will always have that knowledge of important things. This young man is awesome and let us know what you think of what he said.
RELATED: Lupita Nyong’o To Write Children’s Book Set To Inspire And Uplift Dark-Skinned Black Girls
RELATED: How Barney The Dinosaur Went From A Kids Show To Tantric Sex Business
RELATED: LeBron James Stands For “Equality” With Statement-Making Sneakers & Slams Trump
The Latest:
- Black Tony Has To Battle Roaches To Escape Woman’s House [EXCLUSIVE]
- Da Brat Stops The Whole Show By Passing Shady Note About Gary With Da Tea [EXCLUSIVE]
- Prank Call: Man Recommends Choir Get A “Group Perm” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Lil Rel Howery Of “Get Out” Won’t Be At The Oscars [VIDEO]
- Why Suge Knight’s Lawyers Have Now Joined Him In Jail [EXCLUSIVE]
- Paternity Results: Man Is Terrified To Tell Baby Mama About New Child [EXCLUSIVE]
- Woman Sues Walmart For Locking Up Black Hair Care Products
- Young Man Speaks On Why Having Name Brand Things Shouldn’t Make You Feel Important [VIDEO]
- Is Monica Pregnant With Her Fourth Child?
- David Otunga Calls Jennifer Hudson A Liar