How Barney The Dinosaur Went From A Kids Show To Tantric Sex Business

Who could forget the big purple dinosaur known as “Barney.” The famous character was played by David Joyner, which moved into a different career and now runs a tantric sex business according to VICE. Joyner charges $350 for his female clients to receive not only a massage, but a bath and orgasms.

Joyner said, “When the lingam [penis] and the yoni [vagina] meet, there’s a certain energy that takes place that hands on the body alone cannot create. Even through G-spot massage, it’s still not the same energy that flows.” Currently, he has 30 clients and sees two to four of them during the week. Joyner even believes that this career and his past work as “Barney” are similar.

He mentioned in the interview, “The energy I brought up [while] in the costume is based on the foundation of tantra, which is love. Everything stems, grows, and evolves from love. Even when you have emotionally blocked energy, the best way to remove it is to remove it with love, and then replace it with God’s divine love. Love heals and allows you to continue to grow.” Barney although was for kids enjoyment he now captures some of the similar emotions with the women he works with.

