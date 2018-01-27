Why Wendy Williams Is Sick Of The #MeToo Movement [VIDEO]

The #MeToo movement has been a topic making headlines as more sexual harassment allegations continue to come out. According to VIBE, talk show host, Wendy Williams isn’t here for it. On her show during “Hot Topics” she spoke about the movement and shared her opinion on it.

She said, “I’m sick of this #MeToo movement. I love that people are speaking up for the first time and coming out and everything, but now it’s got…I look at all men like you’re a #MeToo, all of ‘em, all of ‘em, which is not fair.” While talking about this she also brought up R. Kelly’s name.

She said, “See there’s so many people that are like, ‘He didn’t do it,’ or whatever. The #MeToo movement hasn’t affected R. Kelly, because R. Kelly, he wasn’t a #MeToo. Aaliyah voluntarily married him when she was 15 years old. And her parents voluntarily let her do it, when she was 15 years old. And that little girl that I saw with my own eyeballs that he urinated on and he had his way with, was there at his house, she let it go down.” What do you think about what Wendy Williams said about the #MeToo movement?

