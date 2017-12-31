Black Tony
Home > Black Tony

Black Tony Says He’s Selling A Piano From R. Kelly’s House [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
13 reads
Leave a comment

When Black Tony called up this morning, he had a secret to share with Rickey Smiley. He and some friends teamed up to hit up none other than R. Kelly‘s house. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Black Tony Wants Rickey Smiley To Hook Him Up With Tamar Braxton [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Tries To Get His Paycheck Via Cash App [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Black Tony Thinks Gucci Mane’s Wife Is Atlanta’s New Mayor [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Iyanla Vanzant

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Black Tony Says He’s Selling A Piano From R. Kelly’s House [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

Black Tony , R. Kelly

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show