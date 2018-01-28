Octavia Spencer Paid More After Talking To Jessica Chastain About What Black Actresses Really Make [VIDEO]

The conversation around women being less than their male counterparts has been making headlines. Recently, Mo’Nique spoke out against Netflix and claimed they only offered her $500,000 to do a comedy special, but Dave Chapelle, Chris Rock and Amy Schumer were offered more. Mo’Nique asked fans to boycott because she wasn’t going to be paid as much as the Black men as well as a White female.

According to Madam Noire, women are still not valued the same and Black women still aren’t paid as much as White women. Recently, Octavia Spencer, a three-time Academy Award nominee and winner spoke out about how her friend and co-star Jessica Chastain fought for her. Chastain wanted Spencer to be apart in a moving she is producing and took action so that they both could be paid the same.

Spencer told this story during a panel at Sundance for “Women Breaking Barriers.” As she kept telling more of the story she began to tear up. Spencer said, “These are happy tears! I love that woman because she’s walking the walk and she’s actually talking the talk. She said, Octavia, we’re going to get you paid on this film. I said, ‘I would love to do your film, but here’s the thing, I’m going to have to get paid.’ She said, ‘Of course! You and I are going to be tied together. We’re going to be favored nations and we’re going to make the same thing. And you’re going to make that amount.” The movie they are referring to is “Shadow and Act,” which is a holiday comedy. We look forward to see these ladies in it and hope more women can band together like this.

